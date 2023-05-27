Raymond James & Associates Has $3.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

