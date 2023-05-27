Raymond James & Associates Has $3.44 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,812.81%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

