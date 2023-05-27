Raymond James & Associates Has $3.44 Million Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 515,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 464,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

