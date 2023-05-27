Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.