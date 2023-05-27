Raymond James & Associates Invests $3.35 Million in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 296,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 241,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $30.27 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.