Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

