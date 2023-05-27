Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

