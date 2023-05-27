Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

