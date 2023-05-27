Raymond James & Associates Purchases 25,445 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $152,399. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

HTGC stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

