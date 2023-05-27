Raymond James & Associates Purchases 34,544 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,871,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

