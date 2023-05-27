Raymond James & Associates Purchases 46,385 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 192.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

REZI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

