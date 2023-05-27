Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,971 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

