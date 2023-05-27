Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MannKind were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.54 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,845,568. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

