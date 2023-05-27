Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saia were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

Saia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

