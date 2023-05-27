Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ITT were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ITT by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ITT by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ITT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

