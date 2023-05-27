Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE OFC opened at $22.31 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

