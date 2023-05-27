Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

