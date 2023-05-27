Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,080 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $635,417. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

