Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,873 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,156,000 after acquiring an additional 672,160 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.69 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

