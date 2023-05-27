Raymond James & Associates Sells 169,775 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EngageSmart were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 1,835.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.54 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,764 shares of company stock valued at $23,462,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

