Raymond James & Associates Sells 222 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $271.08 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

