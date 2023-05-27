Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,050 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

American Woodmark Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.13 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

