Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,833 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 290,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

