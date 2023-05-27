Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,387,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

