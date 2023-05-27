Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workiva were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,143,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,329 shares of company stock worth $2,994,706. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.