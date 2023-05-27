Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $35.95.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
