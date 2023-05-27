Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

