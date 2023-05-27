Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,455 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

