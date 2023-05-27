Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,378 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

