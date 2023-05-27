Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,364 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

FXI opened at $26.83 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

