Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,246 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMV opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

