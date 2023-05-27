Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $792.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $759.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

