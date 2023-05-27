Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 290,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 67,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

PIZ stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.