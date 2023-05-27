Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

