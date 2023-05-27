Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 14,918 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,076 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.53 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

