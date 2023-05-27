Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,692 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

NYCB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

