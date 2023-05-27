Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,018 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

