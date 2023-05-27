Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $31.07 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

