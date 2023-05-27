Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 126,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 7,631 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $35,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,427 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

