Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.