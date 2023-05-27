Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

