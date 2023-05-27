Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

