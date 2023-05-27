Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.