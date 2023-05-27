Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SIVR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.