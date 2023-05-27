Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMD opened at $8.38 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.