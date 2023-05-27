Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 236,344 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 690,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 220,934 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 127,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 10.23 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.89 and a 200-day moving average of 9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

