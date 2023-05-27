Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VMI opened at $278.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average is $314.74.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.