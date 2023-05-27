Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 29,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

