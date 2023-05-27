Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EXR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

