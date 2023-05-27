Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,346,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 552,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 266,708 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after buying an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,627,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

